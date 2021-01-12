Funderburg leads Talladega past Alexandria

Talladega defeated Alexandria 82-68 on Monday night. The Tigers trailed 18-15 at the end of one, but they used a big second quarter to take a 42-34 lead into intermission. Talladega increased the lead 70-51 going into the final period.
Keontae Funderburg led the way with 26 points. Najeh Swain and Michael McGregor Jr. scored 11 points apiece. Jay Spratling poured in 10 points while Arron Greene chipped in with eight points.
Talladega (9-2) will travel to take on Sylacauga on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
SYLACAUGA 75, SHELBY COUNTY 45
The Aggies used a balanced attack to earn a key area win on Monday.
With the win, Sylacauga (11-1, 4-0) increased its winning streak to five games.
Thirteen players scored for the Aggies against the Wildcats.
Josiah Graham led the way with 18 points. CD Hall scored 13 points while Shandarous Grant chipped in with 10 points.
The Aggies will host Talladega on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
TALLDEGA 72, ANNISTON 68
The Tigers were able to hold on late to earn a huge road win on Saturday night against rival Anniston.
Durquavion Truss led Talladega with 15 points. Arron Green hit several key baskets in the fourth on his way to scoring 13 points for the Tigers. Jay Spratling and Keontae Funderburg finished with 11 points apiece.