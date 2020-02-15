Fun had by all at 2020 Talladega Mardi Gras Parade (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- Spectators eagerly lined the downtown streets of Talladega, festively adorned in purple, gold and green -- ready to catch their share of Moon Pies and beads during the 2020 Talladega Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday.
This year’s parade featured a multitude of Mardi Gras themed floats from various participants, including area nonprofits, local businesses, antique car owners, local first responders, volunteer fire departments, pageant beauties, pets, multiple Shriners organizations and more.
Members of the Talladega High School football and basketball teams served as the parade’s grand marshals.
Phoebe Thompson, of Talladega, said she tries her best to never miss the parade.
“I’ve been coming for years.” Thompson said. “It used to be something my son and I did together when he was little.”
When asked why she returns each year, Thompson replied, “For the Moon Pies and beads. I always have a really good time.”
Carolyn Jordan, also of Talladega, said she attends the parade each year, and this time watched it with several of her nieces and nephews.
Dakare Jordan, a first-grader at Salter Elementary School, said his favorite thing about the parade was “seeing all the firetrucks and getting to catch beads.”
As always, the parade was sponsored by The Historic Ritz Theatre and, according to Ritz Executive Director George Culver, this year’s was one of the best yet.
“It was the perfect day,” Culver said. “Everyone was in great spirits and had fun.”
Culver said he sold approximately 5,600 Moon Pies and 21,600 strands of Mardi Gras beads to be thrown to those in the crowd.
There were also viewing parties and after-parties set up at businesses around The Square for Saturday’s festivities, Culver noted.
“It was something new we did this year,” Culver said. “Several businesses such as Boswell’s Wings and Talladega Bottling Works had pre-parade festivities and after-parties. It’s the perfect time of the year to take a break and to enjoy what the community has to offer.”
Culver added tickets are still available for the 2020 Mardi Gras Gala, set for Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Fox Sports 1 Dome at Talladega Superspeedway. Tickets are $85 per person, $170 for a couple or $680 for a table of eight.
Live music will be provided by The Peytones. A 12-course meal will also be catered by Classic on Noble in Anniston.
Additionally, the gala will feature a silent auction offering various prizes, including artwork, jewelry, pottery and more.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit https://ritztalladega.com/.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.
-- Home staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story.