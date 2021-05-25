Frustrated Lincoln looks to rebound in 2021

When Lincoln’s players reported for spring practice, it was clear the nine returning starters on the defense hadn’t forgotten last season when the Golden Bears went 2-8 after giving up 32.1 points per game.
“Defensively, we’ve still got a lot to prove,” Lincoln coach Matt Zedaker said. “We did not stop many people last year as a unit. So this year, they are playing with a little extra fire under their belts, and like I said, a little chip on their shoulder, and hopefully, we can make a little more noise than last year.”
Several players were thrust into new roles last season, but the growing pains of 2020 already seem to be paying off for the Golden Bears. Zedaker mentioned safeties Camare Hampton (a freshman in 2019) and Gavin Hobbs (a linebacker until last season) as two players who have shown tremendous growth since the fall.
Through the spring, Zedaker said the defense has proven to be the strength of the team. In 2018, the Golden Bears held opponents to 18.9 points. In 2019, Lincoln only gave up 21.4 points per game.
Many of Lincoln’s players last year played on those teams or watched those guys have success on that side of the ball. So it’s not surprising that the 2020 campaign might have been frustrating, but Zedaker has already observed a trio of rising seniors, including defensive lineman Isaiah Ashley, linebacker Zach Wren and cornerback Cornelius Glass, step up to ensure next season is better.
“Moving up in 5A was a big factor in that,” Zedaker said of the drop-off defensively. “And (we) didn’t get the results that they had seen or been a big part of the two years before. That lights a little fire under their tails for the next season, saying we want to stay consistent and be a consistent defense.”
That attitude seems to extend to the rest of the Golden Bears as well. Lincoln and Etowah tied 14-14 when they met for a jamboree game on May 14, after Lincoln’s varsity team trailed 7-0 when they subbed out to be replaced by the junior varsity players at halftime.
The Golden Bears collectively could have viewed that as another setback for a program hungry to get back to the postseason, but Zedaker said that wasn’t the case here.
“Saw a team that had matured in a year,” the Lincoln coach said. “What we saw was a team that may have been in a complaining mode last year but was in a more positive mode, saying ‘we’re fine’ mode.”
Tackle Marcus Sego-Hodge is the only offensive lineman returning to the same position he had last year, and two of the others on the line are brand new. The chemistry those five guys develop this summer will be crucial for Lincoln quarterback Jack Poarch to top last season’s 1,800-yard campaign passing.
“A defense that went to the semifinals last year,” Zedaker said of Etowah. “Threw a lot of heat, lot of numbers at us in pressure packages, and it was good for us. We needed to see that so we build on it and prepare for it.”
Poarch, who recently returned from a regional Elite 11 camp, lost his top receiving targets in 2020, but Zedaker is optimistic the Golden Bears offense will have even more weapons. Most of his confidence involves the return of three running backs who all suffered serious injuries in the fall, including Chorion Kelly (torn ACL in week one), Jaylon George (broken leg in week two) and Landon Waller (torn ACL in week two).
“All of them bring a different attribute to the table that can give teams nightmares, but we felt that way last year too going into the season and lost three of them in two games,” Zedaker said.
All three seemed poised to play big roles for Lincoln in 2021, and Zedaker said it was especially hard holding Kelly and Waller back this spring as they remained non-contact participants.
“They’re bulls in china shops right now,” he said. “I’m having to hold them back, be careful with them in the weight room. They want to do all these extra things. … it is tough to go through practice with no contact, and (to) know you can’t play in that (spring) game.”