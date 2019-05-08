TALLADEGA -- The Dr. William A. Wynn Foundation, established in 2018, awarded its first set of $1,000 scholarships during Talladega High School’s awards day Wednesday.
The scholarships went to graduating seniors Chance Beavers, Aiza Bradley and Ashton Hall.
According to Regina Wynn, the widow of the man the foundation is named for, the scholarships are awarded to students who have “pursued excellence, with honor, integrity and community service. His watchwords were ‘Be prepared, hence Monday morning is coming.’”
The Foundation will be presenting scholarships at other area high schools as well. William Wynn, the Foundation’s namesake, passed away three years ago but always had a passion for Talladega High School, his alma mater, and for higher education in general.
According to its website, www.wynn3scholars.com, the Foundation is a nonprofit organization designed to “create opportunities for communities through education, business development, economic development and social justice.”
Beavers will be pursuing a degree in sports medicine at Jacksonville State University, Bradley will be studying social work and pre-law at Tuskegee University, and Hall will be attending Talladega College, where he will pursue a degree in education.