2 inducted into Delta Kappa Gamma

The Gamma Mu chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently met to induct two new members. Shown, from left, are chapter members Beverly Smith, Jill Lackey, Janna Strickland and Kimberly Blanton, new initiate Powell Sims, Chapter President Claire Keel, new initiate Kristin McRae and chapter members Kay Gurley, Jean Larry and Jordan Pilkington.

 Submitted photo

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Gamma Mu chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently met to induct two new members – Kristin Hurst McRae and Powell Sims, both of Talladega. 

Both women work for the Talladega County School District. McRae is the library media specialist at Stemley Road Elementary School. Sims is the school counselor at Drew Middle School.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is a professional honorary society of women educators. The Society promotes professional and personal growth of its members and excellence in education.  

Established in 1929, Delta Kappa Gamma has attained major objectives in improving opportunities for qualified women employed at every level of education, as well as in advancing the status of women educators.

