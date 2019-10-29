TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Gamma Mu chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently met to induct two new members – Kristin Hurst McRae and Powell Sims, both of Talladega.
Both women work for the Talladega County School District. McRae is the library media specialist at Stemley Road Elementary School. Sims is the school counselor at Drew Middle School.
The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is a professional honorary society of women educators. The Society promotes professional and personal growth of its members and excellence in education.
Established in 1929, Delta Kappa Gamma has attained major objectives in improving opportunities for qualified women employed at every level of education, as well as in advancing the status of women educators.