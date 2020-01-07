3 from Talladega County have parole hearings Wednesday

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Wednesday, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will hold 18 parole hearings for state inmates, including three that were convicted in Talladega County.
Five more hearings were held Tuesday, with parole being denied in all but one case. None of these cases were from Talladega or St. Clair counties.
The Talladega County inmates include two sex offenders and a man convicted of beating his wife with a baseball bat, according to a press release issued Monday. All three men will have their hearings Wednesday.
Tommy Wayne Mullinax, 59, pleaded guilty in February 2006 to manufacturing obscene materials involving minors, allowing minors to view obscene material and sexual abuse in the second degree. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and, according to the parole board, he has already served 14 years and eight months of that sentence.
Mullinax had three or four pinhole cameras throughout his residence. He used the cameras to film at least five boys between the ages of 13 and 15. Some of the boys had been given alcohol and shown adult pornography before being secretly filmed. They were seen on the films bathing, changing clothes and involved in sex acts.
Mullinax also had a prior conviction for burglary in the third degree in 1984. Given his history and the seriousness of the crime he pleaded to, 15 years was the minimum allowable sentence.
Alvin Wayne Robinson pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in the first degree in 1997 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He has served 23 years and 11 months of that sentence.
Over a period of two years, Robinson repeatedly forcibly raped the same young girl, who was between the ages of 10 and 12 at the time. He initially pleaded not guilty by reason of severe mental disease or defect but changed his plea to guilty following an examination by state experts.
The third Talladega inmate on the docket is Robert Dewayne Humphrey, who was sentenced to 25 years after beating his wife with a baseball bat in December 2000. His wife survived the attack.
According to court records, his wife asleep when the beating began. He has three prior felony convictions in Talladega County, for receiving stolen property in the first degree and two counts of theft of property in the first degree, dating from the mid-1990s.
There are no cases from St. Clair County on the agenda for Wednesday.
For more information, please contact the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles at 334-242-8700.