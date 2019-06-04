SYLACAUGA -- Two Sylacauga men have pleaded guilty to theft charges stemming from unemployment compensation fraud, according to a press release from the Alabama Department of Labor.
Tommie L. Tuck Jr. was charged with theft of property in the first degree but pleaded down to theft of property in the fourth degree in Talladega County Circuit on April 2, the release said.
“An investigation by Labor’s Benefits Payment Control Section determined that Tuck received a total of $5,900 in benefits to which he was not entitled … (He) was ordered to restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally,” the release says.
Patrick D. Stearns was charged with illegally collecting $13,863 worth of benefits he was not entitled to; he pleaded guilty to the top counts of the indictment, theft of property in the first degree, in Talladega County Circuit Court on May 8.
In addition to court costs and restitution, Stearns was sentenced to 31 months in prison, suspended, with two years of supervised probation.
“Unemployment compensation benefits can serve as a lifeline to those who truly need them,” Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said. “However, we want to send a message to those who would knowingly defraud the system in order to obtain benefits they aren’t entitled to. This is a crime and you will be prosecuted.
“Our investigators are continuously working with local district attorneys’ offices in order to identify and prosecute those individuals who are committing these crimes. I would also like to remind employers that their timely reporting of new hires is one of the best tools we have to prevent unemployment fraud.”