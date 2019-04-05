SYLACAUGA -- Three Sylacauga High School students and one from B.B. Comer were among those selected scholarships winners by the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA), according to a press release.
Sylacauga’s Zackery Lee Elliff, Leslie Paige Hemby and Nichole Alexandrea McNeill, and B.B. Comer’s Payton Nicole Barnett all will receive scholarships.
They are among 44 high school seniors who will enroll in a four-year college/university, community college and/or vocational school in Alabama this year with help from AMEA and its 11 members through the 2019 AMEA Scholarship Program. The Sylacauga Utilities Board is an AMEA member.
Each of the 44 honorees will receive a $2,500 scholarship for a total of $110,000 awarded in this year’s program. AMEA received 206 scholarship applications in the 2019 program.
Since 1992, AMEA and its members have provided more than $2.5 million in scholarships to the graduating high school seniors who receive their electric service from AMEA members, including Alexander City, Dothan, Fairhope, LaFayette, Lanett, Luverne, Opelika, Piedmont, Riviera Utilities (Foley), Sylacauga and Tuskegee.
To be eligible for the AMEA scholarships, a student’s family must receive electric service from an AMEA member city electric utility, and the student must attend an Alabama college/university or vocational school.
“We take our role as a good corporate citizen seriously,” said Fred D. Clark Jr., AMEA president & CEO, in the release. “That’s why we, along with our members, support education initiatives, like the AMEA Scholarship Program, that contribute to making our state economically competitive. We congratulate this year’s scholarship winners.”
AMEA, a joint action agency formed in 1981, is the wholesale power provider for 11 public power utilities in Alabama, which serve approximately 350,000 customers.