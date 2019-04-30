SYLACAUGA -- Two Sylacauga residents are being held on $100,000 bonds after being charged with several drug offenses, including trafficking in heroin.
Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray said Donald Ray Adams Jr., 28, and Elizabeth Ann Long, 56, were both found by Sylacauga police in a car that was parked in the middle of the road early Saturday.
In the car, the officers found 34 grams of heroin, between 8 and 28 grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, Tramadol, Norvasc, Catapres, a pipe, syringes and scales, Murray said.
According to WebMD, Tramadol is a narcotic used to treat moderate to severe pain. Norvasc is a calcium channel blocker used to treat high blood pressure and chest pain from angina, and Catapres is a sedative that is also used to treat high blood pressure. The latter two drugs are not controlled substances, but do require a prescription, which Murray said neither had.
Murray said the minimum amount of heroin necessary for a trafficking charge is 4 grams; Adams and Long had more than eight times that amount.
In addition to the trafficking charge, they were both also charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth and Tramadol), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prescription medication without a prescription.
Both Adams and Long were still in jail Tuesday evening.
Drug trafficking is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Possession with intent to distribute is a class B felony, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prescription drug without a prescription are misdemeanors.