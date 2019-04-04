RAGLAND -- Two Ragland residents were arrested Wednesday on drug related charges.
According to Sheriff Billy J. Murray, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, along with the Ragland Police Department, arrested Kimberly Elzey, 39, and Michael Ashley, 42.
Murray said Elzey was stopped by the Ragland Police Department because she had two outstanding felony warrants charging unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
“The Sheriff’s narcotics investigators recovered a quantity of methamphetamine and drug equipment during an inventory search of Elzey’s vehicle,” Murray said. “Elzey was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.”
Murray said the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division then traveled to the home of Ashley, who was also wanted on two outstanding felony warrants charging unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
“During the arrest of Ashley, a quantity of methamphetamine and drug equipment was found,” Murray said. “Ashley was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.”
Both were booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville. Bond for Elzey was set at $75,500, while bond for Ashley was set at $5,000.
