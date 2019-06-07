TALLADEGA -- East central Alabama was well-represented on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s All-State Softball Team, which was released Friday.
The Daily Home’s coverage area had five athletes selected to the squad.
Fayetteville standout Allye Buttram was voted first-team all-state as an outfielder in Class 2A.
Buttram had a huge season for the Lady Wolves, recording a .557 batting average with an on-base percentage of .617. The junior center fielder committed only one error.
“She really stepped up big for us with Natalie Richey having shoulder surgery and going out for a month,” Fayetteville head coach Leigh Holley said. “That really changed the role that we had in mind for Allye for this year.
“She had to move over and fill that center field slot for us. She moved up in the batting order from the two slot to the one slot. She did a great job of getting on base.
“When you can put a slapper on base in the first inning, you are usually going to score. She has a ton of speed, and we were able to use that.”
Pell City’s Emily Butts received a second-team all-state nod as a pitcher in 6A for the second season in a row.
Butts had a stellar season from the circle. The senior and University of Mobile signee won 21 games and had 143 strikeouts. She allowed 48 earned runs and 18 walks in 181 innings.
She also got it done at the plate, hitting a team-high eight homers to go along with 30 RBIs for the Lady Panthers.
“Emily had a great career at Pell City,” Lady Panthers head coach Terry Isbell said. “She represented us on and off the field very well. I am very proud of her, and (the all-state nod) is well-deserved.
“She played a major role in the softball program. She was a leader. She was our team captain. She was a great team player. She did everything we asked her to do on and off the field.”
Lincoln had three players make the all-state team in 4A.
Christavia Curry was selected second team all-state as an outfielder. Curry had a .494 batting average with 80 hits, 62 runs scored, 34 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.
The Montevallo signee did all of her damage on the left side of the plate this season. During spring break, Curry set a state record for hits in consecutive at-bats, going 16-for-16 in the Gulf Coast Classic Tournament with 11 runs, seven RBIs and two walks.
Curry, who was also an all-state selection as a sophomore, also tied the state record for most consecutive times reaching base safely with 18, matching the
2013 mark of American Christian’s Chandler Dare.
“She had a niche for getting on base and getting in,” Lincoln head coach Chad Mullinax said. “She did what a leadoff hitter is supposed to. … She did an unbelievable job as a leadoff batter.”
Callie Smith joined Curry on the second team as a pitcher. The junior earned 19 wins from the circle with 151 strikeouts and 55 earned runs in 173 innings.
“She did a great job all year,” Mullinax said. “We played a tough schedule. … We had two pitchers, (and) she had the most strikeouts.
“She kept teams off balance. She did really well against right-handed teams. … She was a good one for us all year.”
Lincoln’s Justice Green was named honorable mention as a catcher, her second all-state selection in as many seasons.
Green had a .411 batting average with six homers, 40 RBIs and 39 runs scored.
“She was a consistent leader,” Mullinax said. “She was behind the plate 50 games this year. … She led the team in home runs.
“She always had something to say to the team in the huddle at the end, whether we won or we lost. We let the team vote on MVP this year, and most everybody on the team chose her. She won team MVP because she is a leader.”