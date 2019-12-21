4 from Daily Home's coverage area selected to all-state football team

TALLADEGA -- Four players from The Daily Home’s coverage area were selected to the 2019 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Football Team, which was released Saturday.
Lincoln High School had two players earn all-state honors. The Golden Bears went 9-3 this fall and fell to Andalusia in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Steven White was selected first-team all-state as a defensive lineman.
White had a stellar senior campaign, recording 71 total tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 10 quarterback hurries, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, two blocked field goals and an interception.
“What an unbelievable year he had,” Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said. “He was a force all year long. He was our first line of defense on our defensive front. He is the guy that opposing teams tried to run away from. I don’t remember him being blocked at all this year.
“It is a tremendous honor for him to cap off a fantastic high school career. He was a dominant player … I am so proud of him. I know he would give a lot of credit to … Coach (Blair) Mayfield and Coach (Ed) Zedaker, my pops. They both work with him day in and day out.”
Teammate Brian Garrett earned second-team all-state honors as a receiver. Garrett was the go-to receiver for the Golden Bears. The junior made 39 receptions for 1,023 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“Brian had a heck of a junior year,” Zedaker said. “We had a chance to see what kind of receiver he can be. A lot of credit goes to his coaches. Coach (Chance) Byrd put in a lot of time with Brian.
“The thing about Brian, whenever he touches the ball, he usually breaks the first tackle and takes it to the house.
“It is a tremendous honor for him. I know he would give a lot of props and credit to his quarterback and his offensive line for giving the quarterback time to throw to him. He is an unbelievable athlete, and I am very proud of him. We are expecting those numbers and more next year. Hopefully, he can move up to the first team.”
B.B. Comer’s Brian Bradford was a second-team all-state selection as a defensive back in 3A.
Bradford had a breakout season for the Tigers. He recorded 177 tackles, including 83 solos, 27 tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Bradford is the first B.B. Comer player to make the all-state team since Roy Sims in 2000. The hard-hitting safety played a major role in leading the Tigers to a 6-6 record and trip to the second round of the 3A playoffs for the first time since 2000.
“It is a big statement for him and his commitment to getting better,” B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett said. “Being a senior, he has been through a lot of ups and downs (throughout his high school career). He has stayed the course and he is definitely resilient.
“He had a decent junior year, but for him to have a year like his senior year, he really stepped up his game. He committed to being a leader on and off the field.
“This recognition is about his work and the work that he has put in. I am happy and proud of him for this accomplishment.”
Sylacauga’s Jordan Ridgeway was named honorable mention all-state as a running back in 5A.
Ridgeway rushed for 1,342 yards and 24 touchdowns on 158 carries for the Aggies. The senior also had 11 receptions for 133 yards. Ridgeway led Sylacauga to an 8-3 record and playoff berth.
“He is a multitalented kid that did a lot of things for us football-wise,” Sylacauga head coach Matt Griffith said. “He played running back, receiver, (ran) kickoffs back, he was a wildcat quarterback. He is a phenomenal baseball player, so he is a multisport kid. I am just glad that other people recognized what we already know about him.”