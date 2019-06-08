East central Alabama was well-represented on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s All-State Baseball Team, which was released Saturday.
The Daily Home’s coverage area had five athletes selected to the squad.
Fayetteville’s ace, Peyton Wesson, was a first-team all-state selection in Class 2A. Wesson pitched six complete games, three shutouts, a no-hitter and a perfect game this season for the Wolves.
The senior recorded 137 strikeouts, which was fifth in the country, according to MaxPreps. The Troy signee allowed 27 hits, 21 runs (12 earned) and 19 walks in 64 innings.
He also had a 1.37 ERA and a .719 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched). Wesson finished 6-5.
“I am super proud for him,” Fayetteville head coach Morris Phillips said. “He is very well-deserving of this award. He had a phenomenal year on the mound throwing strikes and getting a lot of strikeouts.
“He is first-team in (baseball), but he is first-team in the classroom, too. He is a very smart kid; he is one of the top of his class.
“To get this honor for the second time in his career, it goes to show what you can do if you work hard. He had to miss his whole junior year with a knee injury, and having to work as hard as he did to get to be in the shape that he was in is really astounding.”
Victory Christian had two players earn all-state honors in 1A.
Lee Yeager earned a spot on the first-team as an infielder. Yeager had a .486 batting average with 34 RBIs and 25 runs scored.
The North-South all-star selection had an on-base percentage of .591 and a slugging percentage of .800.
“Lee is an awesome kid,” Victory Christian head coach Stan Sargent said. “He definitely deserves it. … He had a great year at the plate. He has a lot of power.
“We’re looking forward to seeing him next year and seeing how he improves on what he did this year. He was a catcher for us and he did tremendous there. We are excited about him.”
Victory Christian’s Abraham Sargent received a second-team all-state nod as a designated hitter.
The Mississippi College signee had a .547 batting average, 46 RBIs and 43 runs scored. Sargent also compiled 19 extra-base hits on the season: 13 doubles, four triples and two homers.
He had an on-base percentage of .646 and a slugging percentage of .907.
“Abraham had a tremendous season for us at the plate,” Coach Sargent said. “He always came up with the timely hit. He led our team with RBIs. He was really able to turn a lot of things in at the plate and do good things for us.
“We (also) counted on him for pitching. He did a tremendous job there just being able to limit runs.”
Sylacauga had a pair of players make the all-state team in 5A.
Jordan Ridgeway was named honorable mention as a designated hitter.
The Aggies’ leadoff hitter a stellar season at the plate. The junior led Sylacauga with seven home runs, 33 RBIs and 33 runs.
Ridgeway played a major role in leading the Aggies to the 5A semifinals. Against Ramsay in the first round, he hit three home runs in two games. He also hit a solo homer in Sylacauga’s series sweep of No. 1-ranked St. Paul’s.
“He is special,” Sylacauga coach Jeff Bell said. “He has a special talent. He does a lot of things that I would love to take a ton of credit for, but it is things that you can’t coach. It is just God-given ability. The things that he can do not a lot of people can do.
“What he brought to our team is sort of a footloose approach to the game. The kid loves to have fun. If you come to watch us play, I think one thing you will notice about our team is Jordan sticks out because he loves to play baseball. It is hard to tell if he is 0 for 4 or 4 for 4.
“He approaches everything the same way. He goes out, plays hard and has fun. That sort of rubs off on the rest of the guys. Our team sort of took on his personality later on in the year. He stepped up huge for us in playoff games.”
Sylacauga’s Nick Mauldin was named honorable mention as a catcher.
Mauldin led the Aggies in extra-base (13 doubles and three homers). The Talladega County Tournament MVP had a .384 batting average with 24 RBIs in 2019.
“He was a guy that carried us early on,” Bell said. “A lot of our guys early on offensively struggled to get going. He had a .400 plus batting average for nearly the whole year. When we needed big runs driven in early on, it was always Nick (who delivered).
“His presence behind the plate was also big. Pitches don’t get by him, and he throws well. He brought a lot of things to the table for us. … He really led the way early in the year.”