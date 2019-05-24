MONTGOMERY -- Members of the Huntingdon College Class of 2019 collected their diplomas in two separate ceremonies Saturday, May 11, according to a press release.
There were 167 graduates in the Traditional Day Program, including six from The Daily Home’s coverage area.
The local graduates included Tiarrial Keonna Duncan, of Alpine, (business administration and sports studies -- sports management); Bobby Jahleel Robinson, of Eastaboga, (sports studies -- sports management); Chance William Byrd, of Lincoln, (biology); Mia Danielle Hudson, of Springville, (business administration); Alice Alexandria Lowery, of Springville, (mathematics); and Walker Reid Holmes, of Sylacauga, (business administration).
The Daily Home’s coverage area also had one graduate in Huntingdon’s Class of 2019 for the Department of Evening Studies -- Evening Bachelor’s Degree Program.
Wanda Lasetta Maria Warwick, of Talladega, graduated with a degree in business management.
Huntingdon's Evening Bachelor's Degree allows returning learners who have earned credit toward their bachelor's degrees to complete their degrees by taking classes just one night a week in five-week sessions. The Class of 2019 included 88 graduates.
Classes for evening program are offered at nine locations around the state, including Jefferson State Community College sites.