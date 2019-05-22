The Friendship Quilters Guild of Pell City is holding a quilt show in Moody next month.
Naomi Kercus, the membership chairman for the guild, said the quilt show is slated for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the First Baptist Church of Moody, 902 Church St.
“We’ll have more than 100 quilts on display, along with other quilt articles,” she said.
The group normally has the quilt show at the Pell City Civic Center, but, Kercus said, the Civic Center is not available because of renovation work at the facility.
Admission for the show is $3.
A highlight of the show will be a quilt raffle to raise money that will help support three local charities — Save a Life, New Life and The Christian Love Pantry.
“We will have a couple of vendors,” Kercus said. “We will also have handmade items for sale in our ‘country store.’”
If anyone is interested in joining the Friendship Quilters Guild of Pell City, the group meets 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Wednesday at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Pell city.
For more information about the quilt show or joining the guild, email Kercus at nkircus@yahoo.com.