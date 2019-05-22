SYLACAUGA – Five graduates are recipients of the Bernice Blocker Kidd Memorial Scholarship this year through the effort of a committee comprised of friends of the late school teacher.
The committee continues working to raise funds for the scholarship to carry on the legacy of Kidd, who was always giving to others.
The six women who make up the committee are active or retired educators. They are Priscilla Cleveland, Mary Lois Showers, Mildred McKinney, Betty Player, Glenda Gaines and Genora Hale.
Kidd died in 2013 at the age of 85. She was active in the classroom for 30 years but took a job with the Social Security Administration in Birmingham for 10 years.
She taught at East Highland School, Sylacauga High School and B.B. Comer Memorial High School during her 30 years in public education.
Kidd’s daughter, the late Andrea Kidd Taylor, prior to her death, made a donation to St. Thomas United Methodist Church in her mother’s memory.
Kidd had touched so many lives as an educator, the church decided awarding scholarships to deserving students was how the donation would be used. The donation was seed money for the scholarship fund.
The Bernice Blocker Kidd Memorial Scholarship Fund was established, and since 2016, a total of $7,250 in scholarships have been awarded.
The five graduates receiving scholarships this year include two from B.B. Comer and three from Sylacauga High. They are Payton Barnett and Victoria Mizzell from B.B. Comer and Rachel Kidd, De’Asia Cook and Grace Abernathy from Sylacauga.
Fourteen students applied for the scholarships.
Cleveland said the scholarship reflects the spirit of achievement Kidd possessed.
“Bernice worked for so many community organizations. She was always getting you to donate to some cause,” Cleveland said. “We would like to see the community support the scholarship fund in her name. We just want the public to know about this scholarship. We want to put some attention on this effort.”
Kidd was active with the Girl Scouts of America, serving as a leader for 30 years, and was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Cottaquilla Council. Other affiliations included Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (Mu Tau Omega Chapter), United Methodist Women, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Isabel Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center, Alabama Democratic Conference, Talladega County Education Association, Sylacauga Beautification Council, B.B. Comer Memorial Library Foundation, Talladega County RSVP and Sylacauga Service League.
She was an active member at St. Thomas United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Church Council and Sunday school and secretary of the Women’s Missionary Union, and she also played the piano.
Friends and students of Kidd are encouraged to contribute to the fund to help future high school graduates pursue additional education opportunities.
Send your donations to St. Thomas United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1289, Sylacauga, AL 35150, Attention Bernice Blocker Kidd Memorial Scholarship Fund.