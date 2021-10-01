You have permission to edit this article.
Friday night scoreboard

High school football teaser

Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them.

Friday's local games

Cherokee County 34, Munford 21

Childersburg 41, Beulah 21

Sylacauga 42, Elmore County 24

Ider 36, Victory Christian 7

Arab 17, Pell City 6

Ragland 25, Donoho 0