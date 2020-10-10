You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy Homecoming

FRIDAY NIGHT SCENE OF THE WEEK: B.B. Comer celebrates homecoming with win over Fayetteville

Graclyn Robinson

B.B. Comer Homecoming Queen and cheerleader Graclyn Robinson dons her crown and pom-poms to cheer on the team.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA -- B.B. Comer Homecoming Queen and cheerleader Graclyn Robinson dons her crown and pom-poms to cheer on the team.

Robinson and her fellow cheerleaders had plenty to shout about Friday night as the Tigers took control early and went on to defeat visiting Fayetteville 30-7.

 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...