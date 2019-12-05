SYLACAUGA -- There is still time to donate to the Christmas for Kids fundraiser, which is a partnership between the Sylacauga Police Department and the Coosa Valley Ministerial Association.
The purpose of the fundraiser is to purchase Christmas gifts for children in the care of the Talladega County Department of Human Resources.
“We have been doing this for about three years now,”Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson said. “Helping foster children in the community means a lot to us as a department, and we want to do what we can to help make sure they have a Merry Christmas.”
Johnson said the funds raised will be used to purchase presents for approximately 80 area foster children.
“We will be accepting monetary donations until 3 p.m. Friday, (Dec. 6),” Johnson said. “Anyone wishing to donate may do so by stopping by the department. We would like to raise at least $3,000, but we have received about $2,500 so far this year.”
Donations are tax deductible, Johnson added.
Johnson said once all the donations are received, the department will set aside time in the coming days to shop and purchase the gifts, which will then be delivered to the Talladega County DHR.
“Any money we receive after the deadline will be set aside for next year’s fundraiser,” Johnson said. “It’s something we plan to continue each Christmas.”
For more information, contact the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-245-4334 or Talladega County DHR at 256-761-6600.
