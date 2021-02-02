Freshman Tornado shines as Talladega College defeats Xavier

Talladega College coach Kevin Herod couldn't contain himself any longer. With almost five minutes left in the first half, Herod slapped the scorers' table and let the arena know exactly what he thought of his guard Kameron Shelley.
Moments before, Shelley scored her second unanswered basket in the last 30 seconds.
"I couldn't be more proud of her," Herod said after the game. "This is the best freshman I've coached."
Shelley finished the game, her first collegiate start, with 11 points in the Tornadoes' 86-40 victory over Xavier (6-5, 1-3 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference) on Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday afternoon wasn't the first time Herod uttered such praise for the freshman. He said the same thing back in November when Shelley was only playing 10 minutes or less for the Tornadoes (11-2, 3-1 GCAC).
"The confidence. … just watching her progress over time," Herod said when asked how Shelley earned the start. "A lot of freshmen, maturity is a thing. They need to learn how to be mature, but with her, she's mature. For a 19-year-old, she's taken on a lot, and I respect that, and I trust her."
Only one Tornado, senior Tyeisha Juhan, finished with more points than Shelley. Juhan scored 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds and recorded five steals, not that she wanted to dwell on any of that after the game.
"I feel like I'm slowly coming back," Juhan said when asked about her own performance.
The senior was much more interested in discussing the growth she'd seen from Shelley. Juhan even said she is determined to help Shelley become an even better player than herself.
"Mentally, she wants to learn, she wants to listen," Juhan said. "No matter how much we yell at her, she will tear up, but she will still do exactly what we say. She will try to figure it out and get it done.
"Physically, she ain't scared. I like it."
Three to know
Juhan wasn't the only Tornado to finish just short of a double-double. Senior Ireon Smith scored nine points and matched Juhan with a game-high eight rebounds.
Smith also finished with a season-high three assists and matched her previous high in steals with four.
When asked what TC needs to improve on, Juhan highlighted the team's defense. She said the players tend to overcommit to guarding one side at times.
This was evident a few times during the game as Xavier scored 15 points while shooting five of 20 beyond the arc. Most of the makes, and some of the misses, were uncontested shots.
Xavier's Bishop Nia was particularly effective at taking advantage of this, draining three of her five 3-point attempts to finish with a team-high 14 points.
Any hopes Xavier had of making the game competitive after trailing 26-8 at the end of the first quarter were put to bed when TC went on a 14-0 run lasting just over four minutes, beginning when Shelley sank a 3-point shot with 8:02 left in the second quarter. She also finished the run with the four points that prompted her coach to slap the scorers' table.
Somewhere in the middle of that, Juhan scored seven straight all by herself before a minute drained off the clock. That sequence prompted one of her teammates currently on the bench to say, "That's a bad woman right there."
Who said
Herod said Juhan has learned how to lead this season after coming off the bench last year:
"I would say if you look at the first semester, she was still thinking like a supporting cast member, but being a leader. I know people say leaders are born. Me, I feel it is different. I think leaders are chosen, and once she recognized the fact that she was chosen, that is a different mindset. So she took that on, she embraced it, and now she is directing."
Juhan on how the team played on Tuesday:
"Together. It was beautiful. I've been wanting to play like this for a long time."
Next up
TC hosts Dillard (2-4, 1-1 GCAC) on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. If the Tornadoes prevail, TC will be one of four teams still seeking to win the GCAC with only one conference loss in the regular season.