LINCOLN -- Fresh Start Recovery Ministries will play host to a “2019 Man Power” event from 5 to 7 p.m., this Sunday, at the Lincoln Senior Center.
The event is free and open to the general public.
The program’s purpose is to empower men to take their rightful place in the home, church and community.
Guest speakers will include Anthony Burgess, TeeJay Wilson, Azariah Israel and Eric Wynn. Special musical performances will also be given by Monica Mann and Ge´nesis.
The Lincoln Senior Center is at 181 Magnolia St.
For more information, call Fresh Start Recovery Ministries at 205-763-1044.