SYLACAUGA -- There has been a buzz around Sylacauga High School and the community this week.
The Aggies upset top-ranked St. Paul’s in dominant fashion in Mobile last weekend to earn their second consecutive trip to the Class 5A baseball quarterfinals.
The Aggies will host Bibb County on Friday, with the opening game of the best-of-three series set for 5 p.m., and the second game to follow. If the teams split, Game 3 would be Saturday at noon.
“I am definitely expecting a big crowd,” Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell said. “I know it has been talked about all week. I'll be honest with you, the kids thought that they could play with (St. Paul’s). They have been the top-ranked group all year. We look forward to those types of challenges.
“When we got back to school, it was talked about. I talked to Coach Griff (Aggies head foootball coach Matt Griffith) about this, and we couldn't remember the last time we beat St. Paul’s in anything. … With the advantages that sometimes private schools have, it was good to go down there and get two.”
Last season, Sylacauga fell to Faith Academy in the quarterfinals. Bell said that setback has motivated his team.
“It has been a goal of their’s to play further than what they did last year,” Bell said. “I think that is the goal every year -- to go a little bit further than you did the year before.
“From an attitude standpoint, the way they practice everyday, the way they approach game days, that is still very fresh in their minds of what happened last year.
“They have been a different team in the last month of the year. They have seemed really driven and really focused. We may not go beyond this round, but it won't be because they haven't worked and done everything they can to put themselves in position to win.”
The Aggies won the first game against St. Paul’s 4-3, then took the second 7-0 to claim the series.
Sylacauga pitchers put together some big-time performances in the sweep. Tyler Thompson opened the series with a complete game, and Luke Vincent earned the win in the nightcap. The sophomore pitched six scoreless innings.
Andrew Schmidt came in to get the final three outs.
“The pitching was really good,” Bell said. “I couldn’t ask for any more from my pitchers. It is sort of what they have done all year long. They keep the score low, so we don’t have to change what we want to do offensively.
“We like to start runners, and as long as the score is in the balance, we can still do all of those things.”
Offensively, the Aggies got timely hits in both games. They won the opener by breaking a 3-all tie with a run in the top of the seventh. Schmidt singled in the run.
“In game one, the way we scored in the seventh inning epitomizes our team,” Bell said. “We got a leadoff single, a stolen base, bunted him over to third, and a two-out single (to drive him in). It has been like that all year long.
“I told somebody (Thursday), if you asked me who the MVP of that tournament was, I couldn’t tell you because everybody in the lineup played a role in those two wins.
“You can try to take one person out of it and say that guy is not going to beat me, but their are still six, seven, eight guys that are capable of winning a game for us.”
Bibb County (21-10) defeated Charles Henderson to advance to the quarterfinals. Bell said he is familiar with Bibb’s baseball program from his time coaching in Tuscaloosa.
“It is a very proud community; they take their athletics seriously,” Bell said. “They will not be scared or intimidated at all. They are going to be a tough group. They won’t be overcome by the moment at all.
“They are going to play really good defense and pitch really well. They are going to put the ball in play. It is going to come down to whoever plays the cleanest and gets the big hits at the right time.”