Wright – Hinton engagement

Announcing the engagement of Casey Wright and Dennis Hinton. The prospective bride is the daughter of Paul Wright and his late wife, Suzanne, of Ragland. Miss Wright is the granddaughter of the late Lindell Wright and Bettye Wright, of Ragland, and the late John Jetton and Catherine Jetton, of Rome, Georgia.
The prospective groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. David Hinton, of Tuscaloosa. Mr. Hinton is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hinton, of Birmingham, and Mr. and Mrs. B.E. Boone and the late Josephine Boone, of Samantha, Alabama.
Miss Wright is a graduate of Auburn University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree at Samford University. She is employed with the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama (PARCA).
Mr. Hinton is a graduate of the University of Alabama, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree, Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctorate. He is employed with North River Group.
After the couple’s wedding on Aug. 1, 2020, they will reside in Birmingham.