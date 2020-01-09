Winterboro graduate Abigail Leach makes dean’s list at Auburn FROM STAFF REPORTS Jan 9, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Abigail Leach Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abigail Leach, a 2019 graduate of Winterboro High School, made the dean’s list for the fall semester at Auburn University with a 4.0 GPA. She is majoring in rehabilitation and disability studies. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dean's List Abigail Leach Education University Winterboro High School Semester Gpa Auburn University Disability Loading... Loading...