Winterboro graduate Abigail Leach makes dean’s list at Auburn

Abigail Leach, a 2019 graduate of Winterboro High School, made the dean’s list for the fall semester at Auburn University with a 4.0 GPA. She is majoring in rehabilitation and disability studies.

