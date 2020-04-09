Winterboro football coach Alan Beckett finds positive in virtual learning

ALPINE -- Winterboro head football coach Alan Beckett has some positive takeaways from the new reality for educators and coaches around the nation.
Virtual learning has been a game-changer for Beckett and the coaches at Winterboro.
“There are some good things that have come from this,” he said. “We have been able to do a lot of live online coaching clinics and get a little sit-down time with the kids. When you have big classes in school, you don’t have time to get one-on-one with them much. It has been different. You have to back up and re-evaluate.”
With Zoom and all the different ways to keep in contact with students and coaches, Beckett thinks the new methods are something schools should consider when classes are back in session.
“I like it a lot,” Beckett said. “I could see us educationally starting to go with more blended learning and (implementing) some of this virtual learning.
“I have enjoyed everything from my Sunday school classes to contact with kids to coaches meetings, faculty meetings to all these online coaching clinics. I see a positive thing coming out of a negative thing.”
Beckett is entering his eighth season at Winterboro and was looking forward to getting with his players for spring practice. Beckett said having the two weeks of practice allows him to plan and make the proper changes going into the next season.
“A lot of times, (Class) 1As start putting the puzzle together (in spring practice) because we lost a big senior class,” he said. “I was looking forward to putting the puzzle together with (this group). I like the attitude, the togetherness and the leadership of this group with what I have seen so far. We took a little time off, but we are able to catch up with them on Zoom. Zoom is amazing.”
Just like the schoolwork students are receiving virtually, Beckett has made it possible for Winterboro athletes to still get a workout in from the comfort of their homes.
“We are just sending them workouts and keeping up with what they are doing,” he said. “Coach (Sheroderick) Smith has a virtual workout going with our athletes, which is really good. What he is doing is top-notch.”
Beckett, who is also athletic director at Winterboro, feels bad for the student-athletes who didn’t get a chance to complete their senior seasons.
“It is awful because I really feel that our track team had a chance to finish top five or top 10 in the state,” Beckett said. “I felt like our 4x100 girls, which won it a few years ago, had a chance to win it. The good thing about them is that they are basically back (next year), but the more chances you are in it, the better.
“Baseball had a bunch of young guys, and they were busting their guts. Softball was young, and they were starting to get some wins, so I hate it. It is tough. I can’t imagine being a senior and not being able to finish that season. Unlike the college level, where they are giving an extra year, we can’t do that.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has also put a level of uncertainty around high school athletics. With spring football practice canceled already, Beckett is holding out hope he will be able to prepare the kids in person after the 2019-20 academic calendar ends June 5.
“We have to be training in June just to get those bodies ready,” he said. “Football is something that is unnatural on the body. It is like being a marathon runner. When you have to do something that is that strenuous on the body, you have to be in the kind of shape (necessary to be successful). You can’t do that in a week of time, two weeks or three weeks of time. That takes a continuous training program to get you to that point. Otherwise, if you go too deep in the summer, to me, you are putting kids in harm’s way, and we don’t need to do that.”