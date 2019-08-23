Because of a family medical emergency, Ward 3 school board candidate Angela Estelle was unable to attend the candidates forum on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Because Estelle had RSVP’d to the invitation and had intentions of attending the forum but for circumstances out of her control, The Daily Home agreed to allow Estelle to respond to the same questions that were asked at the forum. Following are her responses. Her opponent is attorney Jake Montgomery, and video of his responses to the same questions can be viewed at The Daily Home’s Facebook page.
1. If elected would you commit to an entire day of professional team building exercises at Shocco Springs with fellow board members on or after Nov. 4?
If elected I would absolutely commit to a day of professional team building exercises because it will be imperative that we do all we can to commit to work together as a team, and such a day would serve to build a sense of common purpose, trust among the team, allow us to identify our individual and group strengths, serve to build better communication skills with each other, improve morale and respect after this campaign season, and the ability to have fun will allow team bonding and enhance commitment to purpose.
2. What do you see as the school system’s greatest challenge and how would you address it?
It is common knowledge that the public school systems nationwide are experiencing a certified teacher shortage. In an effort to retain qualified teachers, we must seek methods to increase and maintain teacher morale, develop additional ways to recognize superior teachers. As an education system, we could develop a partnership with Talladega College to train locals who wish to live and work as teachers in the area and provide incentives to the college and potential enrollees. To attract qualified applicants, teacher signing bonuses with retention clauses should also be considered.
3. What are your thoughts on there not being interviews for the previous position of school superintendent when more than a dozen applicants applied?
Interviews for the job of school superintendent and any such high-profile position should be conducted in an effort to find the best qualified candidate for the job.
4. What are your thoughts on building a new central campus to serve the city school system and would you be willing to pay a millage increase of property taxes like surrounding schools — Winterboro, Munford, Sylacauga, Lincoln, etc.?
A new central campus to serve the city school system would be one to impact educational services and the future of students in our region for years to come and should be one put up for public comment and opinion, especially since property tax increases will impact those with and without kids in the public school system. As a former educator who remains committed to providing the best outcomes for our kids, I as a private citizen would be willing to do whatever is necessary.
5. The perception of the current school board is one of divisiveness. It appears the focus is negative and not willing to work together. How would you change this to benefit our children and teachers?
The perception of the current school board as one which is divisive will be changed with the election of a school board committed to working together to improve the overall performance of our schools and enhancing the general morale of those working within the system. As a member of the school board, I would commit to working together in the spirit of love for the children in our system and the community in general.
6. What would you do to ensure transparency on the board?
As a former educator for the past 30 years and as a member of this community, I bring insight into how a lack of transparency affects the public perception of the work of the board or lack thereof; and enhances the perception of impropriety and promotes elitism among those elected to serve. I will encourage transparency at every level and always keep in mind and remind others of our role as PUBLIC servants and the right of the people to know.
7. While we’re glad to have a proven winner as our new football coach, how do you feel about the school boards handling of the Ted Darby’s coaching position?
I feel that career decisions are personal and I do not know enough to have an opinion on how the school board handled the situation. I sincerely hope that personalities and personal feelings did not negatively impact the choices made in this situation, especially if these decisions will deny educational opportunities to our kids from a good teacher and impede any competitive advantage of our illustrious Tigers.
8. Obviously, good things are going on in the school system, however, people have a bad perception. What would you do to change that perception, and what can the community do to change the perception?
I would seek to improve the public perception by first being available and congenial in spirit to those who have a stake in the education of our children. As a forever parent and retired always an educator, I know access and knowledge about decisions that impact the ability of our charges to have a successful and safe educational experience is of the utmost importance to the quality of life for families. As a school board member, I would establish office hours for meeting with parents, teachers and others who wish to have a voice in the process. I would keep in mind that transparency is key to the public perception of honest open government in any elected office.