Wanted: Poll workers for July 14 runoff election in Talladega County (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Election Appointment Board is looking for volunteers to be poll workers for the July 14 runoff election.
The board consists of Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, Circuit Clerk Brian York and Probate Judge Randy Jinks.
“Immediately following the primary election on March 3, we began receiving notices from poll workers that were not going to be available to work on the runoff election March 31 due to the current health pandemic we are experiencing,” Jinks said Friday. “This was several days before the governor postponed the runoff until July 14.”
Jinks said there was some discussion of combining polling places, which would reduce the number of required workers, but that was also problematic for a couple of reasons.
Both the Probate Office and ES&S, the election specialist that works with county government, have already done a great deal of preliminary work based on 26 physical polling locations.
Notifying the public could also be an issue, Jinks said.
The board has sent out letters to all of the poll workers from the primary asking if they will be available for the runoff, along with a stamped envelope. They are asking for a response no later than May 14.
Any changes to polling places would have to be approved no later than June 14, a month before the runoff.
Jinks also pointed out a new state law that allows high school seniors who have already turned 18 to be poll workers, and he encouraged people falling into that category to consider taking advantage of it. There will be a round of poll worker training courses offered before the election.
Jinks pointed out that poll workers are crucial for “carrying out one of the cornerstones of our democracy -- elections.”
Poll workers are paid $75, plus $25 for each training class they attend.
Anyone interested in being a poll worker during the July runoff should call the Probate Office at 256-362-4175.