WALTER WILLIAMS: Benefits vs. costs and COVID-19 (column)

Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 73F. Winds light and variable..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.