Voters warned about confusing information that may arrive in mail (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Some Alabama voters, including some in Talladega County, have received information in the mail regarding voter registration that may be confusing or misleading.
Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks said he was alerted to the mailers by the Talladega County Board of Registrars.
“Included in the official looking envelope from Election Mail Service of Austin, Texas, is a flier from an organization called www.alvotes.org, which may or may not contain correct or valid information regarding the voter and their registration address, a voter registration application (sometimes printed with a name or address) and instructions and a business reply mail window envelope for returning the form to a P.O. box,” Jinks said, quoting the letter from the registrars.
“This mail is not sent by election officials in your county or state,” he added. “It appears to be a promotion for voter registration. While getting people to register to vote and update their voter records is always a good idea, this mailing is quite confusing to the folks who have received it.”
If you receive this or a similar mailing, please contact your local board of registrars at 256-761-2132 in Talladega, 256-249-1007 in Sylacauga or 205-338-3954 in Pell City.
“Please be aware that, should the voter complete the registration form included in this mailing, they should hand deliver it to their local board of registrars to ensure that it is processed in a timely manner,” Jinks said.
The deadline to register or change your address before the November election is Oct. 19.
The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 29, and the last day to return it is Election Day, Nov. 3.
The polls are open Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.