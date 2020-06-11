Volunteer group taking appointments to help people with tax returns (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Volunteer Connections of Central Alabama (VCCA) IRS certified volunteers are once again preparing and e-filing tax returns. All tax assistance is by appointment only.
Please call the main office number at 256-243-0347 and leave your name, county you live in and a phone number where you can be reached. Please do not come to the Talladega site, as it is not open at this time.
If you call the office number, someone will contact you on how we can assist you with your taxes. This service is still free.