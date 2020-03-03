VIDEO: April in Talladega 2020 will feature a tour of homes (free)

The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the official kickoff for April in Talladega 2020 last week at First Bank of Alabama on North Street.
[CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE HOMES ON THE TOUR.]
This year’s pilgrimage will be April 17-18. The homes on the tour will include the Smith House on South Street, the Harvey Museum of Art at Talladega College, the Hurst Home on Coffee Street and several others.
For more information, please visit
aprilintalladega.org or April in Talladega’s Facebook page.