(UPDATED WITH PHOTOS) NWS warns of possible flooding along Coosa River in Childersburg (free content)

CHILDERSBURG -- The National Weather Service is warning of possible flooding along the Coosa River in Childersburg.
According to a notice from the NWS posted on the Talladega County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page, a flood warning for the Coosa River at Childersburg is in effect until Saturday morning or until the warning is canceled.
At 7:45 a.m. Thursday, the river was at 402 feet, which is flood stage, and minor flooding was forecast. The river was expected to rise above flood stage to near 403.3 feet after midnight Thursday. The NWS said it was expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening.
“At 402.0 feet. .. flooding of low lying areas begins,” the NWS warning said. “At 404 feet, flooding of some low lying roads in the area begins … and the yards of some homes near the river become flooded.”
LeighAnn Butler, emergency management specialist with the Talladega County EMA, said residents in that area need to be prepared for possible flooding.
As of early Thursday afternoon, she said the only instance of flooding the EMA knew about in Talladega County was on Silver Run Road in Munford.
EMA officials in St. Clair County said they had received no reports of flooding there.
St. Clair Times Editor David Atchison contributed to this story.