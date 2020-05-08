UPDATED: Talladega girl taken at gunpoint Friday en route to be reunited with parents (free content)

9:35 a.m. update: Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson reports Talladga police are in the process of taking the child to be reunited with her mother. No arrests have been made, and the investigation into this morning's incident continues.
9:15 a.m.: The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the Amber Alert has been canceled and the child has been found safe by the Lincoln Police Department.
TALLADEGA -- The state of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert.
The Talladega Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Cambrylln Jannett Mayfield, a 4-month-old white female with a red birth mark on back of neck.
Cambrylln Mayfield was seen last near Dorothy Lane in Talladega around 3:30 this morning and is believed to be in extreme danger. An unknown white male took the car at gun point that Cambrylin was travelling in. The vehicle is a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, Alabama tag 61DS546.
If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Talladega Police Department at (256) 299-0011 or call 911.