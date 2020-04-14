UPDATED: Talladega County has its first reported death of COVID-19 patient

A Talladega County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health website.
The site points out the individual did have a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis and was deceased, but it did not confirm the virus as the cause of death. The Health Department does not comment on the name, age, gender or specific location of people with confirmed diagnoses.
According to Robbie Stubbs, emergency preparedness director for the Northeast District for the state Department of Public Health, there is a distinction between the categories “reported deaths” and “died from illness.”
Said Stubbs, “COVID-19 can be the primary cause of death, or it can be a secondary factor.
“When someone with a positive diagnosis dies, their medical records are reviewed by the state medical examiner, who determines if the virus was the primary cause.
“If it is, that death will eventually be moved over into the ‘died from illness’ column. If someone had pancreatic cancer or fell off a ladder, and died without any signs of respiratory issues, it would not be rolled over.”
The state Health Department does not track the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 but recovered.
“When someone tests positive, our investigators get in touch with them and get a list of their recent contacts, then they have to contact all of the people on that list,” Stubbs said. “Individual physicians make track the number of their patients that tested positive and recovered, but I don’t think that information is kept by the state.”
As of Tuesday evening, the Health Department was reporting 3,876 confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses statewide, with 110 of those having died.
At least 73 of those 110 deaths have been confirmed as being caused by the virus.
More than 33,000 people have been tested statewide. Some 493 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since mid-March.
The same website lists 61 positive test results out of 489 tested for Calhoun County and 44 of 424 for St. Clair, but no deaths in either county. Talladega County has 38 positive results out of 497 tested as of Tuesday evening, according to the website.
Talladega federal prison
According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, four staff members at the Federal Correctional Institute in Talladega have confirmed diagnoses as of Monday, with no deaths and no diagnoses in the inmate population.
Nationally, 446 federal inmates have confirmed diagnoses, and 14 have died. Two hundred forty-eight staff members have also been diagnosed, but none have died. Some 20 diagnosed inmates and 13 diagnosed staff are listed as recovered on the BOP site.
The Daily Home has made several attempts to reach the public information officer at the prison since the first case was confirmed almost two weeks ago, but those attempts were unsuccessful.
On April 4, the public information officer for the prison sent an email saying inquiries were being sent to “our central office, and they will be providing a response.” No such response appears to have been sent as of Monday afternoon.