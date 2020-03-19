UPDATED: Talladega County has first confirmed case of COVID-19

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- COVID-19 has arrived in Talladega County.
A case of the novel coronavirus was diagnosed Thursday morning, according to Kelly Haywood, an infectious disease specialist with the Alabama Department of Public Health, although she said she could not release any information regarding the age, sex or location of the patient.
Local agencies and organizations had already begun taking strict precautions, so the local diagnosis “doesn’t really change anything,” she said. “The same guidelines apply,” including avoiding large groups, practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet, and keeping one’s hands clean.
Laura Clark, speaking on behalf of Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, said the announcement doesn’t change the steps in place at the hospital, either.
“We will update visitor restrictions and any new advisories on our web page, on social media and on signage at the hospital,” she said, “but right now our previous statement is still in effect. If there are any additional restrictions, look for them in those places.”
Talladega County government declared an emergency Wednesday evening and closed all county buildings to the public. Administrator Pat Lyle said Thursday that the county was reemphasizing what it had said Wednesday, but that further steps had not been taken.
She added that she was meeting with elected officials and department heads to make sure proper caution was being taken, and said that a website with information and guidelines for dealing with county government was being created and should be up soon. A link to that page will be posted once the site is up and running.
Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks said the city’s response is largely the same as before. City facilities closed earlier this week, and no further measures were forthcoming.
“We’re going hour-by-hour, taking all necessary precautions,” she said.
On the southern end of the county, not much has changed as far as planning in light of the recent confirmed coronavirus case.
Childersburg mayor Ken Wesson said the city council, during its meeting held Tuesday night, passed a resolution declaring a state of emergency within the municipality. The plan mirrors directives given by the Alabama League of Municipalities, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the state Health Department.
“We’re following along with the guidelines issued by the state of Alabama, which we are asking people not to gather in groups of more than 25, and I guess this is a new term we’re going to have to add to the dictionary, but ‘social distancing’ of six feet -- that’s what we’re doing and just following the state’s lead,” he said. “We’ll wait for guidance from the state as far as what we do. We’ve done everything that has been recommended. We’ve closed our library. Our community center and city hall are all closed to public access. We’re still conducting business, but you’ll have to do it by phone or online.”
He added the resolution follows Alabama Code 31-9-10 that was enacted in 1975.
“It gives us the powers to conduct business, perform public work, enter into contracts/obligations, employment of temporary workers, utilizing volunteer workers and just basically conduct city business with having the council together,” Wesson said.
He added the council followed state guidelines for how it should conduct its meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The council encouraged residents to watch the council meeting online, streamed live via the Childersburg Information and Events Facebook group.
Sylacauga mayor Jim Heigl, who issued his own proclamation Wednesday that paired with the city council’s resolution declaring a state of emergency, said they’ll continue to stick with the plan announced during that meeting.
Neither mayor could confirm where in the county the case was reported.
An emergency order that previously covered Jefferson County and the surrounding counties was expanded to the entire state Thursday afternoon. Through April 5, Gov. Kay Ivey prohibited all gatherings of more than 25 people or where a consistent 6-foot distance cannot be maintained. Restaurants and bars shall not permit consumption of food or drink on premises, but take-out and delivery will still be allowed. All beaches, preschools and daycare facilities statewide were closed at the end of business Tuesday. Visits to hospitals, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are banned except for compassionate care situations “such as maternity and end of life.” Elective medical and dental procedures are also to be delayed.
Staff writer Shane Dunaway contributed to this story.