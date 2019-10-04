Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that it is the Official Talladega County Republican Party that is conducting qualifying for local 2020 GOP candidates. The official party is the only entity that can qualify candidates.
TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Official Talladega County Republican Party will begin qualifying candidates for the following elected offices: revenue commissioner, county commissioner District 1, county commissioner District 3, county commissioner District 5, Talladega County school board District 4 and constables, according to a press release.
Potential candidates can call 256-404-5074 to qualify by appointment only on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6-8 p.m. at 1994 Old Shocco Road, Talladega, and by appointment only on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 6-8 p.m. at 17 W. Fort Williams St., Sylacauga.
The last day for qualifying will be Friday, Nov. 8, from 12:30 until 5 p.m., at 17 W. Fort Williams St., Sylacauga. No appointment necessary on this day.
Office seekers are strongly encouraged to fill out two forms before qualifying.
The first is the Statement of Economic Interests, which can be found online atwww.ethics.alabama.gov, or by printing it and mailing it into the Alabama Ethics Commission, P.O. Box 302300, Montgomery, AL 36130-2300. The Ethics Commission can be contacted at 334-242-2997.
The second form is the Appointment of Principal Campaign Committee, required by the Secretary of State's Office, which can be found online atwww.alabamavotes.gov or Secretary of State, ATTN: Elections Division, P.O. Box 5616, Montgomery, AL 36103-5616. The Secretary of State's Office can be reached at 334-242-7210.
Failure to have these forms turned in five days after qualifying with the Talladega County Republican Party will result in disqualification. Individuals need to be prepared to pay a qualifying fee of 2 percent of the salary of the elected office they are seeking to run for.