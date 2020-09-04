UPDATED: Talladega City school system eyes Oct. 19 for return of in-person classes (free content)

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that students who choose not to return to class for in-person learning Oct. 19 will have to use the Apex program.
TALLADEGA -- Students in the Talladega City school system will have the option of returning to in-person learning at the end of this year’s first grading period, starting Oct. 19.
“The current goal,” according to a press release, “is to use a modified schedule of two groups of students, with each group being on campus two days per week.
“If our community health conditions change, these plans may be modified. We hope our students will return to in-person learning at their school. The teachers and staff are eager to see their students, and we believe the students are anxious to return to their classrooms.
“District and school administrators are appreciative of the hard work and collaboration of students, teachers and parents that have made the first few weeks of school very successful.”
Students opting to return to campus will be divided into two groups; one will attend classes Mondays and Tuesdays, the other Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be online learning days for everyone.
Parents opting to have their children continue with virtual learning until the end of the semester in December will need to contact their child’s principal by phone or email to schedule an appointment no later than Friday, Sept. 11, to come up with a remote learning plan, according to the release.
Students in grades 7-12 who will not be returning for in-person instruction must be enrolled in the Apex Virtual Learning Program until the end of the semester, according to the release. Apex is not an option for students returning to class.
The Apex program is described in the release as “student driven, meaning no teacher is assigned per course. A teacher facilitator for the program is available to resolve technical issues … Students are required to log in and work three to five hours per day, Monday through Friday, 15 to 20 hours per week. Work is graded by the program and assigned to the student based on work submitted. Coursework for the first semester is due at the end of the semester.”
Another program currently being used by Talladega City students, Schoology/Schools PLP Learning Program, will not be an option for the second semester. That program is essentially a live class, taught remotely by a teacher.
“The teacher leads instruction, assigns work and issues grades,” according to the release. “The Schoology/Schools PLP program and the teacher grade the work.”
Parents of students at Graham Elementary should call 256-315-5200 or email cwatts@talladega-cs.net; at Houston Elementary, 256-315-5800 or mmoten@talladega-cs.nwt; at R.L. Young Elementary, 256-315-5888 or lhaynes@talladega-cs.net; at Salter Elementary, 256-315-5822 or pjenkins@talladega-cs.net; at Zora Ellis Junior High, 256-315-5700 or sdye@talladega-cs.net; and at Talladega High School 256-315-5666 or dwilliams@talladega-cs.net.