UPDATED: Sylacauga High students go to virtual learning; other local schools remain open (free content)

All students at Sylacauga High School made the switch to remote learning starting Thursday, Dec. 3.
The move was announced in a school system press release Wednesday afternoon. In-person classes are set to resume Tuesday, Jan. 5.
According to the release, the change was made “due to the high number of COVID exposures since the Thanksgiving break.” District and school leaders will continue to “monitor and evaluate the overall health conditions in the community” in the meantime.
Extracurricular activities at Sylacauga High School are also temporarily suspended but will resume Tuesday, Dec. 15, according to the release.
SHS teachers and support staff members will continue working on campus to ensure student needs are met each day.
“This transition will only affect Sylacauga High. Students at all other schools will continue to receive in-person instruction from their classroom teachers. The decision supports the statement issued yesterday by Gov. Kay Ivey urging school systems to maintain in-person learning,” the release says.
Superintendent Dr. John Segars added, “There is no equal substitute for in-person learning, but our high school staff and students are well-versed in distance education. Our decisions are made with everyone’s health in mind, and we will continue to mitigate risks before bringing students back to the physical classroom at Sylacauga High School.
“While we have not experienced the same issues in our other schools, I do want to emphasize the importance of following the guidelines for wearing masks and maintaining appropriate distances both inside and outside of school facilities at all times.”
The release also quotes Ivey as saying, “As we are learning more about COVID-19, we are seeing more and more clear evidence pointing out that our students are safe in the classroom with strong health protocols in place.”
Other systems staying the course
Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. James Martin said his system does not plan to make any changes to its operations at this time.
“Right now we are just staying the course,” Martin said
Martin said while the system saw a slight uptick in exposures before Thanksgiving break, his staff had not seen many changes since.
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said essentially the same thing.
“We have no plans to make any changes for this month, before the last day of school on Dec. 18. We’ll be making a decision on the second semester soon,” she said.
Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball said Wednesday he had reviewed the numbers and found the system had been fortunate. During the Thanksgiving break, five teachers tested positive and two more were in quarantine due to family exposure. All are expected to return to work before Christmas.
There are 33 Talladega City Schools students out, but according to Ball, 24 of those are varsity or junior varsity basketball players who are quarantined after being exposed to a teammate who tested positive for the virus. All 25 are expected to return to school Dec. 7.
Of the other eight students, all but one are out for family exposure, and will also begin returning in early December.
“Right now, there are no plans to do anything any differently,” Ball said. “But, of course, we are monitoring the situation, and that may change.”
St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard said his system had no plans to go fully virtual. The St. Clair BOE will meet Monday morning at 7 at the Central Office in Ashville, and Howard said the purpose of the meeting is-4 to create a plan in case the system is forced to close and go virtual during the spring semester. However, he said the system wants to avoid that, if possible, or at least continue to give students the option to pick between traditional or virtual learning.
-- Staff writers Taylor Mitchell and Josie Howell contributed to this story.