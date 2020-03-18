UPDATED: Sylacauga council declares state of emergency within city

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Council during a called meeting Wednesday afternoon passed a resolution declaring a state of emergency within the municipality due to the coronavirus.
The measure passed unanimously.
City officials are requiring people to limit gatherings to 25 or less if people are unable to maintain a consistent 6-foot distance. The requirement is based on guidance from the Alabama League of Municipalities, Gov. Kay Ivey and an order from the state Health Department previously making the same requirement mandatory for five counties surrounding Jefferson County. That list did not include Talladega County but did include neighboring St. Clair and Shelby counties.
Council President Lee Perryman said the purpose of the called meeting was to discuss options and formulate a plan for tackling the possibility of preparing for, preventing and dealing with COVID-19 in the community.
“Because the virus is so close to our area and because the (Highway) 280 corridor can bring the traffic to us where there could be infections, we think it’s appropriate for us to undertake certain protective procedures in order to minimize the spread,” he said. “While we’re lucky we haven’t had any incidents in Talladega County, it’s important that we condition people to take some precaution and isolation steps in order to prevent infection.”
He added he received a call from Barry Curtis, general manager of Curtis and Son Funeral Home, seeking guidance on the limitations for gatherings.
Curtis, who was in attendance, said he has offered families the opportunity to have a celebration of life service, free of charge, for the deceased at a later time, in addition to services rendered, but so far, just one of the four who’ve been offered that option have taken it.
“I feel like, for us, we have a lot of signage like you do. We have hand washing stations and we do all of that, but we still have gatherings right now,” Curtis said. “We don’t have any restrictions we can offer those families. We can only offer suggestions.
“We are still having gatherings, and I have no way of monitoring the number of participants coming. I would have no way to say 25 go in and 25 go out. I’m just at a standstill. All the funeral industry in my area will be in the same situation.”
Perryman said the phone call and statement from Curtis in the meeting really hit home.
“You’ve got typically older people,” Perryman said. “They’re typically crying. There are a lot of tears. They’re sharing bodily fluid in contact, which exponentially increases the risk, notwithstanding the size of the group.”
The council included with the state of emergency a proclamation from Mayor Jim Heigl that mirrors a proclamation from Ivey. Heigl’s directive declared the following restrictions, effective immediately:
- All (gatherings) of 25 or more … of any size that cannot maintain a consistent 6-foot distance between persons are prohibited. This applies to all events or activities that bring 25 or more persons in a single room or single space at the same time. Senior adults or those with chronic health problems should avoid gatherings (outside of close family) of 10 or more persons;
- All senior citizen centers are to be closed. Senior centers and their partners are urged to assure their clients continue to receive needed meals via curbside pickup or delivery;
- All nursing homes and long-term care facilities will prohibit visitors, except for compassionate care situations such as end-of-life care;
- Any restaurant, brewery or bar is discouraged from serving food or drink onsite, yet may offer food for take-out or delivery provided the social distancing protocols, including maintaining a consistent 6-foot distance between persons, are followed. Establishments are strongly encouraged to offer online ordering and curbside pickup of food. Hospital food service areas are excluded provided they have their own social distancing plan; and
- All persons should consider whether out-of-state travel plans may be delayed or canceled.
Heigl added residents should take the following precautions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19:
- Wash hands with soap and water;
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if handwashing is not possible;
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, or cough or sneeze into your elbow;
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands;
- Stay home when sick; and
- Stay away from people who are sick.
Prior to the vote, District 2 Councilwoman Tiffany Nix and District 3 Councilman Donnie Blackmon inquired if the gathering limitations would affect grocery stores, a query answered by Perryman.
“It doesn’t affect grocery stores,” he said. “Grocery stores will stay open, but again, logically, people need to understand that we hope they maintain a 6-foot distance and that crowds not be allowed in grocery stores.
“The goal is not to prohibit people from doing things they need to do. It’s not intended to impact or restrict their liberty, their life or their pursuit of happiness, but there’s got to be some reasonable protection, which is not just about distancing. It’s about making sure people consciously understand that there are things that they shouldn’t be doing in order for us to try and prevent the spread.”
After the vote to pass the resolution, Perryman said the measure would go a long way in showing a proactive response, not a reactive one.
“It’s not about looking proactive, but it’s about making people understand that we are taking this seriously, not because we have any reason to be scared, but because we want to be able to, as much as we can, prevent a situation where we’re going to have something more uncomfortable to deal with where we waited too late,” he said. “As Benjamin Franklin said, ‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’”