UPDATED: Sylacauga City Schools superintendent releases statement on coronavirus (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- The following statement has been released by Dr. Jon Segars, Superintendent of Sylacauga City Schools:
Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency on Friday, March 13. Schools will close at the end of the day on Wednesday, March 18, and will reopen at the earliest on April 6, 2020.
In light of the guidance from our governor and state superintendent, we will continue to serve the health and education needs of our students through alternative means.
Students in grades 6 - 12 will receive class assignments through our district email system and Google Classroom.
Students in our elementary schools will receive academic materials in both printed and digital formats.
We will publish a plan early next week concerning meals. It is our intent to continue a child nutrition program, and our staffs are prepared to care for those students needing meals.
Our administrators and support staffs will continue working throughout this process and be available to meet your needs.
Please continue to monitor our website at www.scsboe.org and district Facebook page at Sylacauga City Schools for updates.