UPDATED: State corrections department may have violated own policy in placing murderer on work release (free)

CHILDERSBURG — The Alabama Department of Corrections may have violated its own policies by sending a convicted murderer to the Childersburg Work Release Center.
Specifically, according to a statement issued by the department last fall, an inmate convicted of murder should not be eligible for the program.
Meanwhile, authorities continued to search Tuesday for an inmate who escaped from the work release center over the weekend.
Daniel Miner, 43, was reported missing during a bed check between 8:45 and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to an alert on the Alabama Department of Corrections’s website.
Miner was originally indicted for the capital murder of Edward Lee Williams in Albertville in Marshall County in 1993, according to court documents. Williams was shot to death in his home while Miner was stealing guns, ammunition, cash and compact discs.
Although he was indicted on three counts of capital murder (two counts during a robbery and one count during a burglary), Miner appears to have pleaded guilty to a single count of murder and was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole in 1994.
Court records also indicate Miner picked up an additional felony conviction in Limestone County in 2002 for promotion of prison contraband, specifically marijuana.
Efforts to reach the Department of Corrections for inquiries regarding how an inmate with Miner’s history was assigned to unsupervised work release have been unsuccessful.
When The Daily Home was researching an unrelated story last fall, ADOC public information specialist Linda Mays said, “The ADOC, first and foremost, considers the public safety when assigning a person to the work release.
“Assigning inmates to the work release/community work program is a deliberate classification process based on a very thorough risk assessment … Inmates with murder or adult sexual offense convictions are not eligible (for work release). Inmates sentenced to life without parole or consecutive life sentences are not eligible.”
In the same statement, issued in early October 2019, Mays said, “Work Release is a program for selected inmates who are assigned to the ADOC’s minimum custody level correctional facilities and are allowed to gain full-time employment with community businesses.
“The fundamental purpose of the work release program is to prepare inmates for release and to aid in making their transition back into the community. The program offers a person a form of stability gained while working in the community during the last phase of confinement and reducing the chance of returning to prison.
“In addition, the work release program gives the board of Pardons and Paroles a means of evaluating an inmate’s suitability for parole, using work release experience as a measure to determine the inmate’s success when paroled. Inmates may be reviewed for consideration when they meet minimum criteria for placement at a work release and community work center (such as Childersburg).
“The final determination is made by senior DOC classification analysts who consider the totality of the inmate’s record. Simply meeting criteria does not guarantee assignment to a work release center.
“The ADOC is overall responsible for managing the work release program. Inmates who are assigned to work release are supervised by the business employer.”
Miner has been serving a life sentence for the murder in Marshall County since July 25, 1994. Reports that he was scheduled for a parole hearing in the next month or so could not be confirmed.
Miner is a white male and has blue eyes. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 192 pounds. He was last seen dressed in white prison clothes, the ADOC notes.
Miner has multiple tattoos on his arms, back and neck. These include white power symbols such as “cracker bolts” (the double lightning strike SS symbol), an iron cross and other gang related symbols. He has a tattoo of a dragon on his back, according to the wanted poster.
Efforts to reach ADOC officials for additional updates were unsuccessful Monday and Tuesday.
Miner is the latest of several inmates who have escaped from the Childersburg Work Release in recent years. A first-degree robbery suspect, Dale Anthony Sanders, escaped from the facility in September 2019. Casey Daniel Cook escaped from there in March 2019. Marcus Jermaine Smith, incarcerated on a second-degree assault charge, escaped in April 2018
The ADOC requests anyone with information, or anyone who has seen Miner, to call 1-800-831-8825.
The Daily Home will update this story as more information becomes available.
