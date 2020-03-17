UPDATED: St. Clair County, cities announce precautions as the spread of the coronavirus grows

PELL CITY -- Local cities expanded their list of closed facilities effective Monday, March 16, in accordance with concerns over COVID-19.
Saturday, Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said the city would close municipal court and transition senior center facilities to meal pick up and delivery only.
Sunday, Muenger released another statement announcing all city buildings are closed to the public.
“City staff will continue to report to work locations, and all essential services and emergency services will continue without interruption,” Muenger said in the statement. “This operational change will remain in effect until further notice.”
Muenger said the decision came after consultation with state and local officials, and is being taken to minimize the spread of infection of COVID-19.
“These proactive steps will limit the risks posed to our community and employees, and will not negatively impact essential services,” he said.
Muenger said all city business will be conducted online or over the phone during this time, including paying of utility bills.
“Utility payments may be submitted over the phone, by mail, through the drop box at City Hall or online at www.pell-city.com/paybillsonline/”.
He also urged any resident with questions to call 205-338-2244 for City Hall or check www.pell-city.com for department contact information.
Muenger said there are no plans to reschedule the March 30 City Council meeting.
Riverside City Hall will also be open for “essential services only,” according to Mayor Rusty Jessup, who said all board and council meetings will be postponed until further notice.
“Police, fire and rescue, and the Water Department will be on the job, but they have been counseled to keep ‘public contact’ to a minimum when possible,” Jessup said in a statement Monday.
St. Clair County District and Circuit courts were also ordered closed through April 16.
Tammy Crow, administrative assistant with the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, said county Probate offices in Pell City and Ashville are closed, but all other county offices or facilities remain open.
She said residents are encouraged to handle all non-emergency county business by phone, online or by U.S. mail.
Crow said only health-critical transports will be conducted by public transportation. She said such transports include, but are not necessarily limited to, taking the public to and from health-critical medical appointments such as dialysis.
Crow said for additional guidance, residents can visit stclairco.com.
St. Clair Times Managing Editor David Atchison contributed to this story.