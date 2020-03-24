UPDATED: Pell City grocery store sees pandemic as challenge to be met; Walmart makes adjustments

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Walmart said the hour preceding its opening on Tuesdays would be used as a shopping hour for senior citizens. A previous version left out the day of the week.
PELL CITY -- Pell City grocery stores are adjusting to service during the coronavirus pandemic.
Brian Rhoten, a manager at Pell City Fresh Value, said his employees see it as a situation they need to meet head on.
“We see it as a challenge and we are going to meet that challenge,” Rhoten said.
Rhoten said several stores are experiencing supply issues, but Fresh Value has been able to avoid the brunt of that problem. He said because Fresh Value is an independent store, it is allowed to deal with multiple suppliers, which improves its ability to keep receiving stock.
He explained the store deals with seven suppliers just for meat products alone, and in some cases, can buy directly from manufacturers.
Nevertheless, Fresh Value has felt some of the issues other stores are having.
“We are seeing, on average, around 20% outages,” Rhoten said. He adds that despite this, Fresh Value has been able to avoid major issues.
“It feels like we are in better shape than our competition” he said
Rhoten said Fresh Value has taken steps to increase sanitation at the store.
He said all cashiers have to wear gloves. Other employees are constantly disinfecting registers and other high-contact areas several times a day.
Rhoten said the situation has been an adjustment for many employees.
“We’re working a lot of overtime,” he said. “Everyone has stepped up.”
Rhoten said he has only had two employees not come to work during the crisis so far, one for a child care issue and one due to being in a high-risk population.
Walmart’s plan
Pell City Walmart is also seeing special operations during the crisis.
Walmart announced stores nationwide, including Pell City, would be operating at adjusted hours -- from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The company also said it would be designating the hour preceding its opening on Tuesdays for a senior shopping hour, so that senior citizens will be able to shop without risking exposure to the virus.