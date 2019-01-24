SPRINGVILLE - State and federal law-enforcement agencies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Wednesday.
The inmate, Corey Aris Davis, 30, was described as a white male with blond/strawberry-colored hair, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds.
Davis was reported missing from his cell during a security check at 8 p.m. Prison officials said Davis was assigned to a work detail inside the prison on Wednesday and was seen by staff and other inmates during the day.
Agents from the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division were at the prison this morning investigating the circumstances that led to the escape. Details of how Davis escaped are pending, an ADOC official said.
Davis was serving a life sentence after being sentenced in Lauderdale County in 2017 on a charge of human trafficking.
Davis had a string of criminal offenses since 2010, including charges of theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, arson and burglary.
ADOC officials said the public should not approach Davis but should contact their local law enforcement or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825 with information that could lead to his recapture.
Bob Horton, the public information manager for ADOC, said ADOC is working with local and state law enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to bring Davis into custody.