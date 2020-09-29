UPDATED: No change in charge for garbage service in Talladega under new contract (free content)

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the date Talladega residents should have received their new garbage can by from Sept. 2, which was incorrect, to Sept. 25. The city's new garbage service went into effect Sept. 28. The City Manager’s Office said anyone who does not have a new can should call the Water Department at 256-362-4439.
TALLADEGA -- Talladega residents may notice a change in garbage pick up beginning next week.
Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks said the municipality will start its new garbage pick up with WCA of Alabama beginning Monday.
The new garbage pick up contract was approved by the City Council in August when the original contract with Republic Services ran out. Talladega was originally contracted with Waste Pro before the company was bought out by Republic.
Cheeks said because the old contract had run its course, the city was required to bid out a new contract for garbage pick up. She said at the time, Republic's bid was higher than the previous contract and would have resulted in the city having to charge residents more for trash service.
To avoid this, the city went with a bid from WCA for a three-year contract, which resulted in no change to the $19 a month charged to residents by the municipality.
Cheeks said the process of trading out the green and blue Waste Pro trash cans for dark blue WCA cans began this week, and every resident should have had their new trash can delivered by Friday, Sept. 25, with pick up beginning Monday, Sept. 28.
“Everyone's weekly pick up is going to happen,” Cheeks said.
She said some may have had their trash day changed, noting her own day shifted from Thursday to Friday.
She said these changes are the result of WCA changing its route after looking at the number of customers on each road. She said the changes are to make the pick-up process as efficient as possible.
Cheeks said residents should have already received a preliminary letter notifying them of any changes to their pick-up schedule.