UPDATED: New restaurant delivery service opens at opportune time in Talladega, Lincoln

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that The Shack Barbecue in Talladega County is also offering curbside service.
TALLADEGA -- With restaurant dining rooms closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, a new business in Talladega is making a timely debut.
KaTsDelivery.com is an online or over the phone restaurant delivery service that has been operating in Talladega and Lincoln for about five weeks. It also provides a similar service in Shelby County and in Troy, according to owner Maurice Mercer.
“I’ve had friends that graduated from Talladega College and I heard a lot of good things from (former Talladega City Manager and current Pell City Manager) Brian Muenger,” Mercer said. “And I had a customer in Alabaster that moved to Talladega, and he emailed me about the opportunities here.
“We’re operating in Troy now, another college town, and the logistics in Talladega are similar. So we started looking seriously at Talladega back in November and we started putting things into motion in January.”
The next step is expanding into Clanton, he said.
The company has been in business for about five years, with a particular emphasis on on-demand service for the last two. Shelby County is the company’s home; it was named Shelby County Business of the Year in 2019.
“Basically, customers can either go online using an app, or … folks who are less tech-savvy can use the phone,” Mercer said. “They place orders with various local restaurants with us, and one of our drivers will deliver it in 30 to 45 minutes from the time they order.”
Delivery fees start at $1.99 but vary from restaurant to restaurant and the distance to the place of delivery.
Regular delivery hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m.
Although KaTsDelivery.com will bring you food from 15 or 16 different eateries in Talladega and Lincoln, it has not entered into formal partnerships with any of them yet. That should be coming soon, Mercer said.
“We’re hoping people will see the value we add,” he explained. “We can get food out to people who otherwise can’t come out or people who just normally order pizza who want to get something different.”
Also, the business is hiring drivers in Talladega and Lincoln.
For more information, please visit www.katsdelivery.com or call 205-624-0777.
Curbside available
Since dining rooms have been closed statewide, several local eateries have been offering curbside pickup for call-in or online orders.
In St. Clair County, according to a list compiled by the Emergency Management Agency, the Pell City Chamber of Commerce and the city of Pell City, curbside pickup is available at Great Beginnings Learning Center in Leeds, Chick-fil-A in Pell City, Buffalo Wild Wings in Pell City and Golden Rule in Pell City.
According to various social media accounts, curbside pickup is available at Cuppa Grace, Odie’s Deli, Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, Harvey’s on Noble, August’s Barbecue, Buttermilk Hill and Chick-fil-A in Sylacauga and The Italian Cafe in Childersburg.
On the north end of the county, Stampede Steakhouse and the Daily Grind in Talladega are offering curbside pickup, and Boswell’s Wings is sending a van to various locations in town for “pop up” events, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The Shack Barbecue is also offering a curbside option. According to Manager Jennifer Creamer, the register inside has been moved into a roped-off area, with a table set up so that patrons picking up take-out orders don’t have to come all the way inside. When placing the order, the customer will be asked if they want to go inside and pay or have their food brought out to the car. “It’s just a way for us to stay positive for the community that has supported us,” she said.
Cafe Royale announced on its Facebook page it would be closing for a week starting March 17 and would likely be resuming curbside pickup once it reopened, but it was not immediately clear when that might be.
All of Talladega’s restaurants with drive-thru windows are still open for takeout with the exception of Sonic Drive-In, which announced Tuesday it was closed. It was not clear, based on the restaurant’s sign, if the closure was permanent or temporary, and the company’s main office was not able to provide an answer Tuesday afternoon. The restaurant’s online page says it is temporarily closed.
Did we miss you?
Any restaurant in The Daily Home’s coverage area offering curbside service not included in this story should call the paper at 256-299-2114, leave a message, and we will update this story online and in Friday’s print edition.