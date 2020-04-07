UPDATED: MasterBrand Cabinets in Talladega shuts down Monday over COVID-19, reopens Tuesday

TALLADEGA -- MasterBrand Cabinets in Talladega shut down Monday as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, then reopened Tuesday.
According to a statement from a company representative Monday, officials at the Talladega plant became aware that an employee and a contract worker, neither of whom had been in the building for more than a week, had tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’ve spoken to any colleagues the employee and the contract worker may have come into contact with to alert them to the situation and to request that they follow (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and self-quarantine for 14 days,” the statement said.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we immediately sent all workers home and are bringing in a third party to deep clean and sanitize the plant. We will inform all employees when we are ready to resume operations.”
The release goes on to say, “The health and well-being of all our MasterBrand Cabinets associates and the communities in which they live and work is our top priority, and we’ve been implementing safety measures beyond what the CDC and (World Health Organization) recommend -- including deep cleaning and disinfecting work spaces at all our facilities to help prevent the spread of viral infections.”
An updated release issued Tuesday evening stated, “Operations resumed at our Talladega plant today after we brought in a third party to deep clean and sanitize the facility.”
The plant shut down for a day late last month after an employee with no symptoms reported possible exposure to the virus. The facility was deep cleaned and reopened the next day.
It was not clear if the employee reporting the exposure was the same one who subsequently tested positive.