The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Thursday the first possible case of measles in Alabama has surfaced in St. Clair County.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health received notification of a case of presumptive positive measles Thursday. She said the infant was not old enough yet to receive a vaccination shot to protect against the disease.
According to ADPH, the infant was considered contagious from April 23-May 1, and ADPH is working to confirm the diagnosis and to contact those exposed.
In a press release, ADPH officials said the child is not in day care and has had no out-of-state travel. Landers said there’s no need for schools in St. Clair County to take action because the infant wasn’t of school age.
State and local officials earlier this week told a Consolidated News Service reporter that a case of measles in a county could be cause to send “undervaccinated” kids home from school.
Health officials consider school kids “undervaccinated” if they enter school without a record of vaccinations that are up-to-date. Kids in that category could be lacking in booster shots or could simply have incomplete records. Landers said parents whose children aren’t up-to-date should take their children to their pediatrician or to the county health department for shots. Adults who aren’t up-to-date should ask their doctor or go to a pharmacy for a shot.
“If you’ve been in the military, you’ve had two MMR shots,” Landers said, referring to the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. “If you’ve worked in health care, you’ve been vaccinated.”
Those adult shots should provide protection even if they’re decades old, she said.
Chris Helms, a pharmacist at Walgreens in Anniston, said most pharmacies are able to give a measles shot to an adult, though in the past they’ve typically limited those shots to people headed to areas where there’s been a measles outbreak.
“We don’t want to draw the supply down,” he said.
Landers said ADPH does have a limited supply of vaccines on hand, though she said there’s no vaccine shortage, and the state supply should be easy to replenish if needed.
So far, ADPH has conducted 174 investigations, including 32 open investigations, but this is the first presumptive positive case.
Measles (rubeola) is a notifiable disease in Alabama. There has been an outbreak of measles across the country, but this is the first case of the disease in Alabama.
According to ADPH, for a report to be “confirmed,” it must meet certain requirements.
ADPH officials said patients with measles develop fever, sometimes as high as 105 degrees, followed by cough, runny nose and red eyes. Anywhere from one to seven days after these symptoms begin, a rash develops. The rash starts on the face and spreads across the body.
Thursday’s announcement came just a day after state officials had announced that Alabama was so far measles-free. Late last month, the agency reported that a measles-infected Tennessee resident had passed through the state, stopping in Livingston and Fort Payne.
Landers said Thursday the infant in St. Clair wasn’t infected by that traveler.
“There’s no indication of any exposure,” she said.
Local and state officials have been on the lookout for measles cases due to a resurgence of the illness across the country. Vaccination for measles has been commonplace for the past half-century, though an anti-vaccine movement in recent years has seen some parents opting out of immunization for their kids.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been more than 700 cases of measles across the country this year.
-- Staff writer Tim Lockette contributed to this story.