UPDATED: Grocery stores struggling to keep up with consumer demands (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Grocery stores within The Daily Home’s coverage area have experienced difficulties keeping up with consumer demand for a variety of products during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Wayne Johnsey, supervisor for Baker Foods Inc., said the corporation’s Piggly Wiggly stores in Talladega County have been impacted by the recent surge of shoppers. Lincoln, Talladega and Childersburg all have one Piggly Wiggly, and Sylacauga has two.
“It’s been a tremendous challenge,” Johnsey said. “We’re working our people to death. They’re working longer hours and working much harder than they’re accustomed to working. It’s been a challenge to get items in from our warehouse.
“The warehouse has told us that all the trucks that have gone out of there for the past 10 days have been 300-plus percent of normal orders, so the warehouse is getting taxed. Supplies are dwindling at the warehouse, which means we’re having a lot of out-of-stocks at the store level now.”
Like many stores of its kind and similar retail establishments that sell household goods, the local Piggly Wiggly stores can’t keep toilet paper on the shelves.
“Toilet paper sells just as fast as we get it in,” Johnsey said. “We’re ordering toilet paper out the wazoo, but we’re not getting what we’re ordering.
“Our trucks on Saturday was the last time we got a truck. We get trucks (Tuesday), but on Saturday’s truck, we got a grand total of six cases of toilet paper in per store. A case would normally have, typically, 12 units to a case, thereabouts.”
Johnsey added milk and eggs have been difficult to keep in stock, but not quite as difficult as it has been to keep ground beef in stores.
“We ran out of ground beef in our stores over the weekend,” he said. “In some stores, we’re grinding other cuts to make ground beef, but that comes at a higher cost. Some stores are just choosing to be out. We will get ground beef delivered on trucks (Tuesday), but it will (not be) as much as we need to meet demand.”
Johnsey said he chalks up the struggles to consumer hysteria.
“The worst thing is that it just keeps on,” he said. “Every time we get trucks in, we have another mass of people that come in that are buying from us.
“They’re coming in from all over from different areas where other stores are not being stocked well. They hear that we have something and they come and gangrush us.”
He added consumers must self-police in order to maintain social distancing within the stores.
“We haven’t had anyone fussing, that I’m aware of,” Johnsey said. “We haven’t had anyone making a scene. Everyone’s been pretty orderly within the stores.”
Johnsey said multiple precautions have been taken to help both the consumers and employees.
“We have changed our hours,” he said. “They were 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. We’re now open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those hours at night, we’re using to clean and disinfect the store.
“We’re taking all our buggies outside and hosing them down with a Clorox and water solution. All of our hand baskets our customers carry are being hosed down with the Clorox and water solution.
“We’re wiping down, constantly, throughout the day, all the checkout (lanes and) registers, anywhere the customers are congregating and touching up on the front end (of our stores). At night, we’re going through cleaning all the frozen (food) and dairy doors. We’re cleaning all the handles, anywhere that someone may be touching.
“We have gloves for all our employees to wear and we’re requiring our cashiers and the baggers to wear gloves (because) those people are having direct customer contact, but that’s more for their protection, obviously, than the customer.”
While Johnsey said the surge of customers has slowed down some, the stores are still seeing higher numbers of previously-recorded sales figures during this crisis.
“It’s going to take weeks, at best, and probably months for the supply chain to catch up with what happened,” he said. “If people keep having a run on us every time we get a truck (delivery), it’s just going to stay that way.
“What we need to get out to the public is to please take only what you need. We’re going to get resupplied. Take what you need and leave some for your neighbor. Don’t hoard and stockpile.”