UPDATED: Donations being accepted for annual Goodwine toy drive (free content)

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to correct two errors. First, collections for the toy drive will kickoff Saturday, Dec. 5. The original version of the story had the day of the week wrong. Also, the original story placed the Hill Hair Care and Beauty Palace on the wrong road. It is on U.S. 78 East in Lincoln.
LINCOLN -- Precious Joy Lynn Goodwine would be turning 40 this week.
Goodwine was a Detroit native who spent most of her life in Alabama and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1998, studied at Southern Union and Jacksonville State University, earned a degree in social work and worked as a rehabilitation teacher, dorm aide and bus aide at E.H. Gentry and the Helen Keller School before succumbing to liver cancer in 2013, at the age of 32.
“Since then,” according to a press release, “family, friends and community members have kept her memory alive by hosting an annual toy drive and memorial birthday celebrations.
“The annual events provide toys to area organizations that support local families in need, shares scholarship gifts with the graduating class at the Helen Keller School, donates books to local libraries and provides educational and enrichment opportunities to youth.”
The release goes on to say, “To continue this work, we are asking the community to bring unwrapped toys or gift card donations” to Moseley Park (at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Alabama 77) in Lincoln and Mt. Canaan Baptist Church on West Battle Street in Talladega on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m, respectively; the drive will continue through Wednesday, Dec. 15, with toys and donations dropped off at Lincoln Barber Shop on U.S. 78 and Hill Hair Care and Beauty Palace on U.S. 78 East in Lincoln. The first two events will be “drive-through,” where donors can “drop off toys and donations and have a little fun,” according to the release.
All masking and social distancing requirements will be observed.
For more information, please write Georgia Goodwine Christian at P.O. Box 704, Talladega, AL 35161, or call 256-225-8138, or contact Angel Goodwine Batts at naguire03@gmail.com or 919-344-8294.